Export of Indian ‘Ready to Eat’ food products registered a 26% growth

Export of the Indian ‘Ready to Eat’ (RTE) food products industry has registered an increase of 26 % in 2020-21 while the Biscuits and confectionery category recorded 28.87 % growth, claimed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry here on Sunday.

India’s export of final consumer food products mainly Ready to Eat (RTE), Ready to Cook (RTC), and Ready to Serve (RTS) have been on the rise for the past decade, claimed a senior officer of the Commerce Ministry.

The export of food products under the RTE category has registered a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12 percent in the last decade while the RTE share in the total food export market increased 2.1 percent to 5 percent during the same period, the officer said.

He said India exported more than $ 2.14 billion worth of final food products in 2020-21. According to the latest data, the export of products under RTE, RTC, and RTS categories rose by more than 23% to $ 1011 million in April – October (2021-22) compared to $ 823 million reported in April – October (2020-21).

In 2018-2019, the export of Indian RTE was at USD 766 million, which rose to USD 825 million in 2019-20 and USD 1043 million in 2020-21. Similarly, the export of RTC food products also increased from USD 473 million in 2018-19 to USD 368 million in 2019-20 and USD 560 million in 2020-21, the Ministry said.

The products covered under the RTE category, include Biscuits & Confectionery, Jaggery, Breakfast Cereals, Wafers, Indian Sweets and Snacks, Pan Masala & Betal Nuts, etc. The Biscuits and Confectionery and Indian Sweets and Snacks constitute a major share of 89% in the RTE export in 2020-21.

The share of each category in RTE export is 52.32% (Biscuits & Confectionery), 1.52% (Jaggery), 4.11% (breakfast cereals), 1.73% (wafers), 37.04% (Indian sweets and snacks), and 3.28% (Pan Masala and Betal nuts), the Ministry said.