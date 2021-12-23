Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion hosts over 6 lakh visitors in 83 days

In a landmark event, the Indian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai crossed 6 lakh visitors in 83 days of its opening.

One of the largest and most visited pavilions at EXPO2020 Dubai was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, on 1 October has so far received 604,582 visitors.

Tweeting about the same, the minister said, “The India Pavilion @Expo2020Dubai is on a record-making spree. Over 6 lakh visitors at this state-of-the-art setup already! It has emerged as a shining jewel, showcasing India’s dreams & aspirations at #IndiaAtDubaiExpo.”

In addition, the India Pavilion has been recognised as ‘one of the most iconic pavilions’ at the Expo by the American Institute of Architects among the 192 participating countries.

The pavilion has played a key role in showcasing the Indian start-up ecosystem amongst a global audience through initiatives like ‘Elevate’ that aims to display unconventional solutions created by 500 Indian startups from across the country.

The Expo 2020 Dubai has also been pivotal in showcasing India as a lucrative business destination and representing the cultural heritage of India.

Speaking on the achievement, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE said, “India is among the most visited and celebrated pavilions at the Expo. We are delighted that we have successfully showcased India’s rich amalgamation of business opportunities and cultural heritage. We have also been able to highlight the business potential of our nation by capitalizing on opportunities to network with global stakeholders to secure investments.”

Besides, as part of the Christmas celebrations, the India Pavilion is all set to host the renowned AO Naga Choir who will be adding cheer to the celebration with Spirituals, Gospel Songs, Hymns, Ao Naga Songs and Choruses from opera, operetta, and musicals.

The upcoming weeks at the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and UT of Jammu & Kashmir among others and sectors such as Tourism, Steel, Healthcare, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs to name a few.