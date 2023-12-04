Exodus of key officials follows Congress govt’s downfall in Chhattisgarh

The aftermath of the Congress government’s exit in Chhattisgarh unfolded a notable stream of resignations from high-ranking officials associated with the administration accompanied by the reassignment of officers and staff to their original departments.

Shortly after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Sunday night resignation, Chhattisgarh’s Advocate General, Satish Chandra Verma, promptly tendered his resignation to the governor.

Alok Shukla, principal secretary to the chief minister, is set to tender his resignation reportedly after vacating his official residence. Well informed sources indicate that he would communicate his decision in writing to the chief secretary.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Ashish Verma, the officer on special duty (OSD) at the Chief Minister’s Office, formally resigned from his position. Verma submitted a written resignation to the secretary of the Chhattisgarh General Administration Department (GAD). Notably, Ashish Verma assumed the role of OSD on December 20, 2018, following Bhupesh Baghel’s assumption of the Chief Minister’s office.

In the wake of Bhupesh Baghel’s resignation, a systematic process has commenced to redeploy officers from the chief minister’s secretariat to their original departments. The General Administration Department promptly relieved two personal secretaries and four OSDs stationed in the Chief Minister’s office, returning them to their initial roles.

Resignation wave sweeps municipal bodies too

The ongoing wave of resignations in Chhattisgarh has also reached various municipal bodies, signaling a significant shift in administrative dynamics. Rajendra Banjare, the director of Raipur Development Authority (RDA), stepped down from his position. His formal resignation was addressed to the CEO. Noteworthy is the fact that RDA, boasting a board of six directors, including Chairman Subhash Dhupar, Suraymani Mishra, Shiv Singh Thakur, and Mamta Rai, among others, is experiencing the impact of this resignation trend.