Excise policy case: Court seeks CBI response for AAP’s Vijay Nair bail

A Delhi Court, on Friday, sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail plea of Vijay Nair, communication strategist of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) presently in judicial custody in relation to an excise policy case.

Vijay Nair was recently arrested for his alleged role in the irregularities pertaining to the excise policy of the Delhi Government. The Special Judge MK Nagpal issued notice to the CBI and fixed the matters for November 3, 2022.

Earlier, the court, while granting custodial remand to CBI, stated that the allegations as appearing in the FIR are serious and detailed investigation is required for the purpose of arriving at a logical conclusion in due course. It would be in the interest of justice to allow Police Custody of the accused Vijay Nair.

The court earlier also noted that the FIR reflects allegations of commission of a number of irregularities in the framing and implementing the Excise Policy of NCT of Delhi for the year 2021-2022 and various known and unknown persons have been shown instrumental therein at various stages allegedly performing various roles and undue favours to the licensees for obtaining illegal pecuniary benefits.

