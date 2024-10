Former Rajasthan legislator Amrita Megwal has received a call about threat to her life. According to police ,an unknown caller warned her that she would be killed. The caller also sent vulgar messages to the ex-MLA via WhatsApp in which it was conveyed to her that she might be raped too.

An FIR has been lodged at the cyber security police station here on behalf of Meghwal. Earlier too, threat calls were made to Amrita.

Rajasthan Minister of State (MoS) Jawahar Singh Bedham has also written to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph for taking necessary action. Amrita was elected member to the Rajasthan Assembly on a BJP ticket in 2013 from Jalore.

