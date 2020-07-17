In a major turn of events in Rajasthan, BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on Thursday accused BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of helping her Congress successor Ashok Gehlot by asking his party’s MLAs to support him.

Gehlot loyalist MLAs have been camping at Fairmont Hotel after Sachin Pilot, who was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief earlier this week, alleged that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal has been running a Twitter campaign #Gehlot_Vasundhara_Gathjod on Thursday which garnered many likes and retweets.

In his tweet, he said: “Raje has personally called Congress MLAs asking them to support Ashok Gehlot whose government is in minority.”

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and the Rajasthan BJP in the tweet, he accused her of calling Jat MLAs in Sikar and Nagaur and asking them to keep distance from Sachin Pilot. “I can prove this,” said Beniwal, the MP from Nagaur.

Beniwal quit the BJP just before the 2018 Rajasthan election owing to his differences with Vasundhara Raje.

Meanwhile, there has been a deafening silence on part of Vasundhara Raje amidst the political turmoil.

Meanwhile, the BJP is uncomfortable with the silence of Raje.

Surprisingly, she did not even come for the BJP meeting on Wednesday where her presence was expected.

Sources said that the BJP wants to induct Pilot in the party to strengthen its position in the state. But it is not possible for the high command to do so at the moment over the indifference of Raje.

Vasundhara Raje not attending the meeting clearly indicates that she is not happy with the party’s stand on Pilot. Raje dominates the Rajasthan BJP. In such a situation, the high command has to consider all aspects before Pilot is inducted into the party.

The BJP is currently in a state of ‘wait and watch’ and wants to evaluate the profit and loss before deciding on further action.