Evoked mixed response to India or Bharat from people

Renaming India to Bharat has evoked rounds of discussions on prime-time television and editorials in the mainstream media about whether or not to rename the country. However, from constitutional expert to common man is of the opinion that renaming India as Bharat is showing respect to the ancient practice.

The debate started after the recently sent official dinner invite sent by President Droupadi Murmu where she took to the designation President of Bharat. Earlier the President of India was used in place of Bharat.

The Statesman spoke to people from different walks of life to understand the viewpoint and legal possibilities of renaming the country. Senior Advocate and President of Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association Mahalakshmi Pavani said, “I have no problem in Bharat or India. My problem is one should not give it the colour of a Hindu Rasthra. The constitution says that each of us have the right to practice our own faith. Cutting across the party lines the political class should think above the political gain and protect the interest of the common man. The common man should feel free to call Bharat or India. No one should be pushed to believe otherwise”.

Meanwhile there are debates and discussions on private television channels and on digital platforms. Everyone has an opinion. The twitter handles of renowned people from political, social and entertainment fields posting messages supporting the government’s move to rename the country. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan posted Bharat Mata ki Jay.

Speculations are rife that the sudden call of Parliament session will have this on the agenda.

The Congress Spokesperson from Uttar Pradesh Anshu Awasthi said, “ This is the reaction of a nervous opposition that is shattered by the unity of opposition. The alliance of opposition has been named as I.N.D.I.A and that is troubling the ruling party. They are also trying to create issues that will help them to divert the real issues during the election. So they are building up on Bharat or India. They are using the sentiments of common man for their own interest.

Ramit Mitra, an entrepreneur who helps people to understand India through his tour and walking trips says he is not bothered about the name change but there are other concerns. “I am concerned if the passport, Aadhar, Pan, Passport needs a change. If the documents sent from other countries do not reach me because of the confusion. That is worrisome”.

Member parties of the INDIA alliance objected to the name change in chorus.