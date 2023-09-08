Every citizen’s dream is to see India as the biggest superpower: UP CM

In 2047, when India celebrates the hundredth anniversary of Independence, every patriotic citizen will desire to see India as the leading country across the globe, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday.

During the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ event held at Gorakhnath temple, Chief Minister Yogi presented an urn containing sacred soil from the Gorakhnath temple complex to Rajesh Gupta, the president of the BJP Mahanagar. He said that under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India organized the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with grandeur and divinity.

“In the first year of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal,’ we are all fortunate to have the opportunity to see the emergence of a new India. PM Modi has given an opportunity to the 140 crore population of New India to move forward with a detailed action plan for the next 25 years,” he added.

Chief Minister Yogi emphasized that, as part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s strength and capabilities, the ‘Maati ko Naman Veero ko Vandan’ program was inaugurated today at the Metropolitan Organization in Gorakhpur. “In this, I am fortunate to connect the soil of Gorakhpur with the Amrit Kalash.”

He further said that Amrit Kalash will be collected from every civic body and every development block across the state and will first go to Lucknow, and then to Delhi. In Lucknow, where the Azadi ka Amrit Kalash has been established, a sacred site known as the ‘Amrit Kalash Vatika’ is currently under development. The same location will serve as the repository for the urns gathered from various regions across the state, each containing soil collected from approximately 1,500 locations, including 825 development blocks that will be kept in Amrit Kalash Vatika.

On this occasion, Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, ‘BJP Mahanagar General Secretary Indramani Upadhyay, Omprakash Sharma, Devesh Srivastava, Achyutanand Shahi, Vice President Shashikant Singh, Dayanand Sharma, Devendra Nath Pandey, Ministers Ajay Srivastava, Awadhesh Agrahari, Councilor Pawan Tripathi, Rananjay Singh Jugnu, block head representatives Ranvijay Singh Munna, Sat Sukrit and Sachin Gupta were present.