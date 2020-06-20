Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the people of Bihar in his speech at the launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana.

The Prime Minister said that the country is proud of Biharis and the Bihar regiment that fought in the Galwan clash.

“Country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to the people of Bihar, I will say every Bihari is proud of the valour was of Bihar Regiment. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation,” he said.

On the recent stand-off at Galwan Valley, he said, “I pay homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment’s valour.”

The Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana, which is aimed at providing employment to the migrant workers and the rural population has kicked-off from Bihar’s Khagaria district.

This campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore,” the PMO had said.

“A total of 116 Districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six States, namely Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 Aspirational Districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers,” it added.