Ensure the best treatment for derailment victims: Centre to AIIMS Patna

In the wake of the North East Express derailment at Raghunathpur railway station in the Buxar district, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna to provide the best treatment to those seriously injured in the train accident.

In a post on microblogging site X, the Union health minister wrote, “Instructions have been given to AIIMS, Patna for prompt and best treatment to the passengers injured in the train accident in Bhira’s Buxar. I am briefed that the seriously injured passenger is admitted to AIIMS and is in stable condition.”

Mandaviya said the Central government was committed to providing all types of health facilities to those injured in the tragic accident.

At least four people died while several others were injured in the train mishap on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to convey his condolences. “Deepest condolences for the irreparable loss. Will find the root cause of the derailment,” he wrote in a post on the microblogging site.

The Opposition Congress demanded that the responsibility of the railway minister and the Centre should be fixed for the derailment.

It may be recalled here that in June this year, a three-pronged train collision in Odisha’s Balasore left as many as 291 dead while hundreds injured.