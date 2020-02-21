A 23-year-old engineering student was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Thursday, in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow. One arrest has been made in the case.

The accused is son of a former MLA, according to a report in NDTV.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera, which occured in broad day light at Gomti Nagar’s Vistara society by some unidentified miscreants.

The deceased, Prashant Singh had reportedly gone to meet a friend in the afternoon in Alakhnanda Apartments when a group of around 10 men stopped his Totoya Innova SUV, pulled him out and stabbed him in the chest.

The CCTV footage collected from the camera outside the society where the incident occured shows a group of men attacking two men who are sitting in the car’s front. Prashant Singh promptly runs out of the car keeping his hand on his chest, and enters a building.

According to reports, earlier, the victim had a fight with a junior in college when he had gone to Barabanki to celebrate his friend’s birthday.

Police reportedly found Singh in a pool of blood inside the building and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Hailing from Varanasi, Singh was studying for Engineering from a prominent college in Lucknow.