En route to violence-hit Sambhal, Rahul and Priyanka stopped at Ghazipur border; Congress asks, ‘What is BJP hiding?’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday while on their way to visit the violence-hit Sambhal.

The police halted their convoy at the Ghazipur border. The delegation, which included several Congress leaders, was headed to meet the families of the victims of the violence.

Reacting to the police action, the Congress slammed the BJP and questioned what the saffron party-led Uttar Pradesh government was trying to hide. “Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi and Congress General Secretary and MP Smt. @priyankagandhi ji want to meet the victim families in Sambhal. The UP government is deploying police and administration to stop them. What is the UP government afraid of? What is being hidden?” the Congress party asked.

Advertisement

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also expressed his concern after the Gandhi siblings were stopped by the police at the UP border. In a statement shared on X, Venugopal asked, “What is the reason behind the UP Government stopping the Lok Sabha LOP from visiting the families of those who lost their lives in the violence? It is basic humanity to stand by someone who has suffered such grief and loss.”

The Congress leader further added, “Rahul ji’s motto has been ‘Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukaan.’ And when the ruling regime has created an atmosphere of hatred, it is our duty as the opposition to bring compassion, empathy, and love. We are determined to meet the victims’ families in the interest of peace and communal harmony in our country. The UP government must allow the delegation to visit Sambhal.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also questioned the UP government’s move to stop opposition leaders from meeting the victims, reiterating his allegations that the violence was a BJP conspiracy.

“What does the BJP Govt want to hide? From the first day, everyone, including the Samajwadi Party, has said that whatever the Sambhal administration has done, that is on the instructions of the BJP… They are not allowing delegations from any party to visit Sambhal. What are they trying to hide?” he remarked.

Earlier, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party and the state unit of the Congress was also stopped from meeting the victims of the Sambhal violence.

At least five people were killed, allegedly in police firing, during the violence in Sambhal that broke out on November 24 when a team from the local administration went to conduct a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.