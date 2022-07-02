Emergency landing by SpiceJet aircraft at IGI

A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday after its crew noticed smoke in the cabin.

A senior SpiceJet official told a news agency that the said Q400 aircraft SG-2962 was operating between Delhi and Jabalpur.

“While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin after which the pilots decided to return to Delhi,” the official said.

He further said the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, following which passengers disembarked.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service was also alerted while diverting the aircraft to the runway.

“We received a call about emergency landing at 7.00 a.m. after which five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service as a precautionary measure,” a fire department official told the news agency.

The official confirmed that the aircraft landed safely.