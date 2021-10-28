Eleven killed, 14 injured as mini-bus rolls into gorge

At least eleven persons were killed and fourteen others injured on Thursday when a mini-bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in the Doda district of Jammu division.

Reports said that the vehicle broke into pieces as it tossed on rocks when it rolled down the mountainous slopes into the gorge near Sui Gowari area leading to on the spot death of eight persons and injuries to several others. Three injured succumbed in the hospital.

Injured persons have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Those critically injured were being flown to the Jammu medical college for treatment.

The bus was on way to Thathri from Doda when it met with the accident.

Police confirmed that eight persons have died and several others injured. “The toll might increase,” they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh have expressed grief over the loss of lives.

The PMO has announced ex-gratia relief of Rs.2 lakh for those killed and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.