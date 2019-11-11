In a cruel incident that happened in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Sunday, an elephant was reportedly poisoned to death over its mahout dispute.

Mohammad Maksud, the mahout of the deceased elephant registered an FIR against its previous mahouts Mohammad Gaya, Mohammad Shamshad and Mohammad Nishad accusing the duo of poisoning the jumbo to death over a dispute with him, a senior police official Rajan Sinha said.

The officer further said that the elephant was owned by a family of Tajpur village under Teghra police station limits, and an investigation is on.

A team of veterinary doctors will conduct a post-mortem of the elephant, said Sanjay Kumar Sinha Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Begusarai.

The dead elephant will be buried under the supervision of the forest department officials, he added.