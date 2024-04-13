Electricity, water, bus ride subsidies to continue in Delhi: LG Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has assured Delhiites that none of the subsidy schemes benefiting the poor will be discontinued.

Without naming the AAP, the LG office in a statement said, “VK Saxena has taken serious note of patently false and deliberately misleading statements issued by not only members of a particular political party, but also Ministers sworn to the Constitutional oath of office, wherein it is being propagated that the scheme and subsidies pertaining to ‘free’ electricity, water and bus rides for women will be stopped, since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail under judicial custody”.

“The purported imaginary stoppage of these schemes in future is being attributed to the Central Government and the LG. Saxena has assured the people of Delhi that none of the subsidy schemes benefiting the poor will be discontinued and appealed to them to not pay heed to the statements and rumours being spread by political vested interests,” it said.

Stating that the people should reject any attempts at misleading them, Saxena has underlined that these schemes are paid from the consolidated fund of NCT of Delhi and not from the account of any individual or political party, the LG office said.

“These schemes are funded by the people of Delhi themselves, who contribute to NCTD’s consolidated fund by way of taxes,” the statement quoted Saxena as saying.

The LG has emphasized that the subsidy schemes are those of the government and not driven by or dependent on any individual holding any position and therefore, because of any individual being in jail, the question of a scheme getting affected does not arise.

“These schemes have budgetary allocation in the budget document, that is in turn approved by the Government of India, as per Constitutional and statutory provisions,” he said.

Saxena has reiterated the earlier position taken by the Civil Administration in the city, that an individual being in jail under judicial custody, as per due process of law, does not affect any scheme, especially those that have been duly approved by the Government of India and the LG himself, before being introduced in, and subsequently passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.