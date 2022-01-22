Elections in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that delimitation has started in Jammu and Kashmir and elections will also be held soon in newly-carved Union Territory.

He also assured that statehood would be returned to J&K as soon as normalcy was restored.

“I have given assurance in Lok Sabha that as soon as the situation becomes normal in Jammu and Kashmir, statehood will be given back to J&K,” Shah said while virtually releasing the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that several development works are being done in J&K.

“Record number of tourists visited J&K this year. People are receiving direct benefits from the government scheme,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to have such an index.

Shah launched the index in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the event, Shah congratulated all residents of Jammu and Kashmir for the launch of the District Good Governance Index. This is an important day not just for J&K but for the entire country.

He said beginning of this index in Jammu and Kashmir will slowly expand to all other states and a good governance competition will start in every district of the country.

The index will benefit residents of Jammu and Kashmir in a big way as it will work towards improving the district machinery, make districts result-oriented and also improve their delivery mechanism.

Under the index, the policies, schemes and programs of the central as well as the state governments have been monitored at the district level, the home minister said.

The District Good Governance Index, which has been launched for all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, has been prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in partnership with the Union Territory’s administration and is a major reform in bench-marking good governance at the district level.