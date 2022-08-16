Elections for Delhi Bar Association (DBA) will be held on 24 August and in the polls amongst all the post much sought coveted post is the post of president.

There are seven candidates in the fray for the post of president, leading the race is Advocate Nitin Ahlawat who has been serving the bar since, 2000. Nitin is a seasoned advocate with a pleasing personality started out as a member executive in 2000. Then he was elected twice as additional secretary and lastly served as honorary secretary in the year 2012-2014.

His tenure as secretary is remembered for clean administration, remarkable improvement in facilities and financial health of the bar.

He has also been member of Bar Council of Delhi, Apex policy making body for lawyers in Delhi since 2009. He has held post of Honorary secretary and executive chairman of BCD in his tenure since 2009. Nitin is equally popular amongst young and old, men and women due to his respectful behavior. Honest and sincerity.

He has set out his agenda to be fulfilled as president of DBA, which includes neat and clean bar with lawyer’s welfare as top priority, fully wi-fi enabled court complex and lawyer’s chambers, neat and clean toilets for men & women, maintained by professional agencies such as SULABH.

The agenda also includes smooth parking facilities for lawyers and immediate action against unauthorised parking by nearby trades, solving the issue of traffic jams outside Tis Hazari on utmost priority, better seating arrangements in common rooms and consultation rooms for lawyers.

The agenda also includes digital libraries and special lectures by distinguished seniors for carrier growth, prompt online grievance redressal system for lawyers and dedicated traffic Lok Adalt for lawyers only.

The agenda seems to be step in the right direction to improve the enviornment, dignity and respect of this ancient institution.

DBA is Delhi’s oldest bar, functioning since 1888. Also commonly known as Tis Hazari Court’s Bar. The bar is an important instrument in Administration of Justice and entrusted with great responsibilities.

Tis Hazari Court has been the ‘karam bhumi’ of famous lawyers, judges and even ministers.