Election Commission and political parties to bring voters to the booths in the 7-phase polls in the state

Constantly increasing temperature in Uttar Pradesh, and particularly in the Bundelkhand region, is going to be a big challenge for the E

With the rising political temperatures in the state, the heat has also started increasing. The situation is such that in many cities, the temperature has already reached 35 to 40 degrees Celsius.

Now as the dates of election campaigns and voting are approaching, the temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. In such a situation, it will be a task for political parties, the Election Commission as well as the voters that voting percentage remains decent.

Voting will be held in seven phases for 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state between April 19 to June 1.

According to the Meteorological Department here on Sunday, the temperatures will start increasing in Uttar Pradesh from April 15. In many cities of the state, heat wave conditions have already started.

Meteorologist says, the temperature will be very high in April-May with an increase in temperature, especially in Bundelkhand from April 15. The maximum temperature in areas of Bundelkhand can touch even 45 degrees Celsius, the weatherman has predicted. In such a situation, political parties will have to work hard to gather crowds for campaigns and public meetings besides bringing voters to the booths.

According to the weather office prediction: During the first phase, on April 19, the temperature is expected to hover between 39 to 42 degrees Celsius; second phase, on April 26 (40 – 43 deg C), third phase, May 7 (41- 43 deg C); fourth phase, on May 13 (40 to 44 deg C); fifth phase, on May 20 (41- 45 deg C; sixth phase, on May 25 (41 to 44 deg C) and seventh phase, on June 1 (39 to 42 deg Celsius).