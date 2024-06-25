‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign launched in Odisha

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign on Tuesday by planting a ‘Baula’ sapling in Paryatan Bhawan here.

Parida, speaking on the occasion, underscored the importance of nurturing and respecting nature just as one respects one’s mother.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of honouring mothers and fostering a greener Odisha by encouraging every citizen to plant a tree in the name of their mother.

Advertisement

She highlighted the need for the State’s commitment to integrating green practices into its developmental strategies and urged Tourism officials to take up this campaign across Odisha and contribute to this noble cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 had launched the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling to mark Environment Day.