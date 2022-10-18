Effluent treatment plants to be set up in Rajasthan’s hospitals at Rs.20 cr budget

In its continuous efforts to prevent effluent pollution in the state, the Government of Rajasthan on Tuesday approved a budget of Rs 20 crore for the sewerage treatment plants to be constructed in the state run hospitals for the disposal of liquid and solid wastes.

The sewerage treatment plants will be set up in the hospitals affiliated to major hospitals including Jaipur’s RUHS, SMS, Janana, Women’s Hospitals, Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur, PBM Hospital in Bikaner and Medical College in Kota, quoting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s approval an official said here.

These sewerage treatment plants, which are very important from the environmental point of view, will be constructed by Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP), and the 50 percent of the cost will be borne by the Medical Education Department and 50 percent by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.