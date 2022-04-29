EESL wins ‘Green Brand of The Year’ Award 

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power won the ‘Green Brand of The Year’ title at the prestigious Olive Crown Award 2022, organised under the India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IC-IAA).

EESL has been conferred the award for ‘Now or Never’ campaign, which was aimed at encouraging people to transition to sustainable and energy efficient practices and increase awareness about EESL’s programmes and offerings under the energy efficiency domain.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment and Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, was also the Chief Guest for the event.

Mr Arun Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), EESL, said “We are honored to win this recognition for our energy efficiency initiatives. We firmly believe it’s ‘Now Or Never’ to actively work towards the transition to clean energy. The campaign is representative of the urgency of transition to sustainable and energy efficient lifestyle.”

Mr Animesh Mishra, Chief General Manager, EESL said, “Winning the Green Brand of the Year title is symbolic of our dedication and commitment to lead India towards a sustainable and energy secure future. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of India’s journey towards sustainable practices. EESL is committed towards bringing a positive transformation in the energy consumption habits of people in India.”