Education department to organise Iconic Week

The Department of School Education and Literacy will be celebrating ”The Iconic Week” under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from 17-21 January.

As part of the week, the department will organise a series of events. These will include a two-day International webinar on Toys and Games to Play, Make and Learn, 27th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes and a webinar on Inclusive Education, an official release today said..

The Webinar on Inclusive Education will be organised in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), on 17 January through virtual and physical mode. The theme of the webinar will be ‘Ed Tech start-ups focused on children with special needs’. The main objective of the webinar is to make parents and teachers aware of the technology and assistive devices available for children with Special Needs.

The CBSE will organise the 27th edition of the National Conference of its Sahodaya School Complexes on the theme ‘PUNARNAVA – REDISCOVERY OF INDIA @75’ in collaboration with the Sahodaya School Complex, Gwalior on 17-18th January in the hybrid mode.

The conference aims to engage participants in co-creating and contributing towards a sustainable future. It also aims at enabling the Principals and Management of CBSE affiliated schools to understand the new policies and innovative practices that have been launched by the Board in pursuance of NEP 2020.

A two-day international webinar will be organised on 20-21 January with the aim of rediscovering the role of toys in the cognitive development of children and to promote the art of creating toys with help of low/no-cost materials which are not only environmentally sustainable but ignite creativity collaboration and problem-solving skills in children.

During two days of the webinar, the focus will be on different aspects of toys at all stages of school education across all subjects and their mapping; pedagogical implications of toys; toys and games as learning through play and make; living/ local tradition of toy making; courses for designing toys and games as skill courses in school Education, etc. The outcome of the webinar will lay a roadmap for the infusion and integration of toys and games in education at all stages.