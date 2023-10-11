ED tried to take Sanjay Singh to unknown place twice without informing court: AAP

Making serious allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey claimed that on the instructions of the BJP, the ED was conspiring to kill Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

“This is the reason why the ED tried to take MP Sanjay Singh to an unknown place twice without informing the court. When MP Sanjay Singh questioned the ED regarding this, the officials told him that they had directions from above. Who is sitting above the ED ? Who is so scared of the fearless and honest Sanjay Singh? The BJP and the ED should answer this,” Pandey said.

He said that despite the lack of evidence, the country’s most fearless voice has been kept captive by the BJP because of its politics of ego, which signifies the fear of the BJP’s defeat in 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Pandey said, “During the production of Sanjay Singh before a Delhi court on Tuesday, the truth that has come to light has unveiled the dirty politics and revengeful intentions of the BJP. In court, it became clear that the ED was conspiring to kill Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh at the behest of the BJP.”

“This is a significant question, and both the BJP and ED should answer this question. BJP and ED are working together to hatch a conspiracy in which the life of MP Sanjay Singh is in danger.”

Pandey alleged that in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), there were two instances where attempts were made to take Sanjay Singh to an unknown location without informing the court.

“When he opposed this and asked who had ordered this and whether the court had been informed about taking him to that unknown place, the ED responded that they had orders from above. Therefore, the question arises as to who is giving orders to the ED over and above the rules and regulations,” Pandey said.

It is entirely against the rules to take the person in custody to an unknown place without informing the court and without the person’s consent. The question arises as to who is sitting at the top and motivating the ED to bypass the rules,” the AAP MLA said.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh’s ED custody by three days in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise policy.

He was presented before Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, on expiry of his five-day ED custody. The court granted a three-day custody of Singh to the financial probe agency.

The ED sought further custody on the grounds that his behaviour was totally non-cooperative with regard to the source of acquisition of some confidential documents of ED pertaining to this case.