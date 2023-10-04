ED summons Abhishek Banerjee’s wife next week

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rujiri Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

She has been asked to appear at the ED’s office at the Central Government Office (CGO) complex in Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata next week.

The central agency had summoned Abhishek’s parents, Lata Banerjee and Amit Banerjee for questioning in connection with the case earlier this week.

Both of them were summoned as directors of a corporate entity whose name surfaced during the investigation into the school job scam.

ED’s summons to Rujiri coincides with a crucial hearing scheduled in the Calcutta High Court’s division bench, comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Uday Kumar, on a petition filed by Abhishek Banerjee, seeking clarification on the September 29 order of the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha regarding the ED probe into the multi-crore cash-for-school job case.

In her September 29 order, Justice Amrita Sinha directed the ED to ensure that their scheduled investigation process is not hindered in any way, and the central agency is free to take any necessary legal steps to continue the investigation.

As of the time this report was filed, there was no communication from anyone in the Trinamul Congress or Rujiri Narula Banerjee’s associates regarding her appearance at the central agency’s office to respond to the summons.

Abhishek Banerjee was also scheduled to appear at the ED’s Salt Lake office for questioning related to the school job case on Tuesday. He had communicated through an X post that he would not be able to attend due to his political commitments, but he had not formally notified the ED in writing.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state president and MP Sukanta Majumder stated today that the entire Banerjee family would be sent to jail as their involvement in the corruption of Leaps and Bound Company has been established.

He noted that individuals in the company held positions such as managing director and CEO, and they would face severe consequences, including jail time.