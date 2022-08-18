ED raids places linked to Mukhtar Ansari in Delhi, UP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday began conducting multiple raids at the premises belonging to Mukhtar Ansari, the Mafia don who is lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail currently.

Ansari, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader’s premises were raided allegedly in prevention of money laundering case.

As per the sources, the raids were being conducted in Delhi’s Ghazipur and in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the ED has not given any official statement in this respect so far but as per insiders, the search has reportedly covered 11 sites.

Mukhtar Ansari has more than 50 criminal cases against him in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Ansari was lodged at Ropar jail in Punjab for the past two years in a case of alleged extortion. He was booked for extortion and criminal intimidation on a complaint by a real estate firm’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Mukhtar Ansari made headlines in 2021 when he used all his connections to make sure he stayed out of Uttar Pradesh.

Further details awaited.