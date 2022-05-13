ED raids construction firm in Kolkata in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched Abhijata Constructions Company Pvt Ltd and its directors on Friday as part of a money-laundering investigation.

The searches were carried out on the alleged company’s corporate premises as well as the homes of its directors Abhijit Sen and Sujata Sen in Kolkata.

The ED launched a money-laundering investigation after Kolkata Police filed several FIRs under various sections of the IPC against Abhijata Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. and its directors, alleging that the company failed to deliver homes despite receiving full payment from the buyers and that the company and its directors diverted the funds for some other purpose or for their personal gain.

During the course of search operations, incriminating documents including several electronic devices were recovered and seized.

Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from IANS)