ED raids at ex-Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas’s residence

Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided some premises of ex VAT Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyavas in connection with the infamous Chit fund (PACL) scam.

The ED sources and some eye witnesses said that team from the ED Jaipur headquarters –having tip off about considerable (quantum) investment by

the Congress leader-, reached at his residence in the area adjoining the Civil Lines (locality) early this morning.

Soon the report of the ED action spread around, supporters of Khachariyawas-, who is ex MLA from the Civil Lines assembly constituency, gathered outside his residence and opposed the raids raising slogans. This continued till late afternoon. The raid and searches were conducted in several towns in different state.

The scam had come in lights in 14 years back with lodging an FIR at the Chomu (Jaipur) police station in year 2011. Around 5.75 crore investors have reportedly invested Rs 49,000 crore. There are unconfirmed reports that that Khachariyavas has invested Rs 25 – 30 crore in the company, however, officials did not make any comments to the media in this regard.

The Supreme Court had also set up a high powered committee headed by retired CJI Justice RM Lodha in 2016.

Meanwhile, talking to the media outside his residence, Khachariyavas who is the nephew of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, said “I am not scared, I have committed no wrong, so, I can not be tamed down”.

“I don’t know what they are searching for, they did not give me any notice, no prior intimation about their move. They asked me 2 – 4 questions, I replied back, they found nothing (on document no valuable).

What is the sad aspect of this happening is they did not follow the procedure, the premises “The Khachariyawas House, is not owned by me,this belongs to my father and the tallest BJP leader late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s younger brother Laxman Singh Shekhawat. The ED officials did not show even the optimum regard and courtesy for the former VP’s brother.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has strongly condemned the raids at former Minister’s residence saying, Khachariyawas had boldly opposed the ruling BJP’s bid of toppling the then Congress led government in 2020. Annoyed with his stance the ED sleuths had took action against Khachariyawas and grilled him for 7 to 8 hours on August 12, 2020.

This because Khachariyawas has always been vocal and active in fighting out wrong doings of the BJP and it’s government.

Similar, action was taken by the central government agency against the Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara and a during the assembly polls December 2023 bringing the real face and intent of the BJP for their political adversaries.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, however, justified the raids saying “no body should be worried as we do work only in total fair, impartial and transparent manner”.