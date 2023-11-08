ED issues notice to TMC’s Abhishek

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a notice to Trinamul Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee asking him to visit its office on Thursday.

The ED served the notice on Banerjee on Tuesday when he was celebrating his birthday. Trinamul Congress sources said Banerjee will visit the ED office as per the wishes of the agency.

In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had served a notice on the Trinamul Congress leader while the ED issued a notice to Banerjee when he was taking part in Nabojoar Jatra. Banerjee suspended the Jatra for a day and visited the ED office. His parents too had been interrogated. On September 13, the ED again issued a notice to Banerjee but he did not go to the ED office expressing his inability to visit due to his political programme.

Coming down heavily on the ED, veteran Trinamul leader Dr Shashi Panja said, “This is nothing but political vendetta on the part of the BJP. It has become a regular practice of the saffron party to issue ED notice to opposition leaders while its party members are spared despite being involved in rampant corruption.”

State Minister and Trinamul Spokesperson Partha Bhowmik said, “This is an attempt to scare Trinamul. Abhishek Banerjee has already submitted all the documents which the ED had asked for. Still the agency has served a notice on him to harass him.”

Bhowmik further said, “The ED is working at the behest of the BJP to intimidate Banerjee and the Trinamul Congress, particularly when the party is going to launch a big movement on November 23. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet party leaders on the day and instruct them how to steer the movement.”