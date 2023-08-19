ED investigating financial dealings of Veena Vijayan’s company: Sobha Surendran

BJP Kerala unit vice president Shobha Surendran on Saturday said the financial dealings of the company of Chief Minister Piarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan are under the scrutiny of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“The ED investigation is going on in the financial dealings of the Chief Minister’s daughter’s company,” Sobha Surendran claimed while inaugurating the BJP’s Satyagraha against the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s alleged ‘anti women policies’ before the Kozhikode Collectorate.

She said the Chief Minister’s daughter and the wife will have to appear for questioning. The Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan will have to go to jail in the pay-off scandal, she said.

In the state, where the facility of ‘Ammathottil’ (Mother cradle) was introduced at first, is now witnessing the play of ‘Achan thottil’ (Father cradle), introduced by Pinarayi Vijayan, she said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should answer for giving permission to rich people to hold acres of land illegally, she said. Secret discussion was held to build a private airport for some chieftains. Their discussion was held abroad, she added.

“Everyone thought that the Chief Minister goes abroad every now and then to get treatment for a terminal illness. The money in the exchequer paid by the poor was spent to keep the Chief Minister healthy. But it is now known that he is going abroad frequently to learn about the business of his son, daughter, son-in-law, and the son of another party member in Panakkat area,” Sobha said.