In a recent development in the Yes Bank money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday has attached the assets worth Rs 2,600 crore in India and abroad, of the bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL’s insolvent promoters Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan.

As per the reports, the properties attached includes bungalow in Delhi at 40, Amrita Shergil Marg and his flats in Mumbai’s Worli and Indiabulls One.

Another attachment order in the case is worth Rs 1400 crore which includes land in Australia belonging to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

ED learnt to have identified Kapoor’s company Doit Creation Jersey Ltd, having an investment of Rs 83 crore has three properties in London.

However, it couldn’t be made sure that today’s attachment order has also been issued for Kapoor’s assets abroad.

The investigating agency has listed several properties of Kapoor’s family and companies including bungalows, villas, farmhouses, apartments. These properties were not just in Delhi and Mumbai, but also in UK, US and several other places.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that the assets had been created out of proceeds the Kapoors received from corporates in form of kickbacks in exchange of sanctioning loans during his tenure in Yes Bank.

According to the reports, properties belonging to Kapoor are located in Lutyen’s Delhi including 18, Kautilya Marg and 20, Sardar Patel Marg. He also has 7.5 acres of beach-front land in Alibaug, Maharastra.

According to the ED, loans of Rs 30,000 crore were given by Yes Bank when Kapoor was at its helm, and of these, advances of Rs 20,000 crore became bad loans.

The ED has accused that Kapoor, his family members and others got benefits worth Rs 4,300 crore through companies controlled by his family as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans. He is also accused of receiving bribes for going easy on loans given to a few big corporate groups that had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).