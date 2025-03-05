ECoR launches safety fencing project worth Rs 865 crore in Odisha

In a move to enhance railway safety and to facilitate increased train speeds, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has initiated safety fencing projects in various railway sections across its jurisdiction.

A total of 2,792 kilometres of safety fencing works along railway tracks in ECoR has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 865 crore to enhance safety.

Advertisement

These works aim to ensure safe train operations, prevent unauthorised trespassing, and restrict the movement of cattle and wild animals near railway tracks. By implementing these measures, ECoR is reinforcing its commitment to providing a secure and efficient railway network. Apart from this, ₹207 crore has been sanctioned for track safety fencing works between Titilagarh & Lakholi and between Balangir-Theruvali-Singapur Road Rail Sections, said ECoR officials.

Advertisement

Work has already commenced on two pilot sections near Bhubaneswar and Palasa Railway Stations, along with the Brahmapur-Golanthara Rail Section and in some sensitive locations over Sambalpur Division. As of now, 30 km of fencing has been completed. To ensure efficiency and minimise disruptions, the Railway Ministry has decided to construct boundary walls closer to the tracks while maintaining necessary access for maintenance and future expansion. This location has been identified for fencing as the bank height is almost at rail level, where cattle frequently cross the track, added the ECoR authorities.

The Railway Ministry remains committed to advancing railway safety and infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of modern train travel in India. This safety fencing initiative marks a significant milestone in ensuring a safer and more efficient railway network, they concluded.