ECI issues notification for 4th phase of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued the notification for the fourth phase of voting of the Lok Sabha polls.

Filing of nominations began with the issuing of the notification.

In the fourth phase, polling will be held in 96 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across 10 states and union territories (UTs).

The states/UTS included in the fourth phase are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the notification, 25th April is the last date of filing of nominations and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on 26th April.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 29th April.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, include 25 PCs from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

The polling in the 96 PCs will take place on 13th May.

The general elections will be held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. Counting will take place on 4th June.