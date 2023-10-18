EC seeks report on Vijaywargiya’s announcement

BJP National General Secretary and Indore-1 Assembly seat candidate Kailash Vijaywargiya could land in some trouble. The he Election Commission (EC) has demanded a report on his recent announcement that he would give a cash reward of Rs 51000 to the BJP ‘booth presidents’ who ensure that the Congress does not get even a single vote on their respective polling booths.

According to sources, the EC has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by the Civil Rights Group, ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’ (CJP) in the matter. The complaint alleges that Vijaywargiya has given monetary enticement to the BJP workers.

The EC is learnt to have sought a detailed report on the matter from Indore Collector and District Election Officer Iliya Raja T. The EC is likely to take action on the basis of the Collector’s report.

Speaking before a gathering of party workers in Ward Number 7 of Indore on 5 October, Vijaywargiya had said, “We will give a reward of Rs 51000 to the booth presidents of the booths where Congress does not get a single vote.”

The ruling BJP has made senior party leader Kailash Vijaywargiya its candidate from the Indore-1 Assembly constituency for the November 17 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.