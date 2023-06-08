It has been reported that the Election Commission (EC) has started preparations for the by-elections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the House after his conviction in a defamation case by a Gujarat court.

As part of the preparations for the bypoll, mock polling has started in Kozhikode Collectorate.

The mock polling was conducted under the leadership of the Deputy Collector who is in charge of the elections. The officials at the election wing of the Kozhikode collectorate said that it (mock polling) was a preliminary procedure, conducted as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India(ECI)

Representatives of various political parties have been asked to reach the Collectorate for the mock polling. The deputy collector (elections) has issued the notice.

In the notice, the deputy collector (elections) has said that the mock poll of the first phase of examination of Electronic Voting Machines( EVMs) prior to the by-election in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will be held on 7 June at Kozhikode Civil Station Relief Center Godown, and he requested the presence of the recognized political parties in the district during the time and till the completion of the mock polling

Meanwhile, Congress and Muslim League have said the Election Commission is acting in haste while the petition related to Rahul Gandhi’s conviction is pending in the court.

Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP, was disqualified after he was convicted and sentenced by a Gujarat court for two years in connection with a defamation case. He is currently on bail. Though an appeal was filed, the court didn’t stay the conviction.