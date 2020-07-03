Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi on Friday evening prompting people to come out from their homes.

The earthquake was of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

As per the agency, the epicentre of the earthquake was 63 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana.

Strong tremors were felt in the national capital and surrounding areas for several seconds.

No casualty has been reported yet.

In the last couple of months, multiple earthquakes have hit the national capital and nearby areas.