Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Telangana’s Warangal

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Telangana’s Warangal, on Friday morning

According to NCS, the earthquake was registered at a depth of 30 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana,” NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:43 am.

Further details are awaited.

