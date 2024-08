A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.10 on the Richter scale struck the Ramgarh Range in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The quake occurred at 21:56 local time and was recorded at a depth of 5.0 kilometers.

The tremors were felt by people in the region, though no damage to properties has been reported so far.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at coordinates 30.100°N, 78.070°E, about 176 kilometers from the surrounding areas.