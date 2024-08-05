EAM Jaishankar briefs PM Modi on situation in Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Bangladesh, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

During the briefing, Dr Jaishankar also informed the prime minister about the security situation on India Bangladesh border in amid violent protests in the neighbouring country.

Experts have raised concerns that the tensed situation in Bangladesh could lead to instability in some parts of India.

Advertisement

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla cautioned that an unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of India, adding that New Delhi should engage with concerned people in Dhaka to ensure mutual interests are protected.

“An unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of our country, which we do not want to see. So, a peaceful, prosperous, stable Bangladesh is India’s best. It is very important that we work with all concerned to ensure that our interests and those of Bangladesh are secured,” Shringla told the news agency.

Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country and reportedly landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi.

Minutes after Hasina left the country for India, hundreds of protesters entered her residence and vandalised it.

In videos shared on social media, the protesters are removing a portrait of Hasina from a wall in her residence.

A mob gathered at the PM’s residence also vandalised the furniture. Some were also seen taking a boat ride in a lake inside the premises.

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi Army chief General Waker-Us-Zaman said in a televised address that Hasina, had resigned and left the country and that an interim government would be formed soon.

“After holding a fruitful discussion with all political parties, we have decided to form an interim government. We will speak with President Mohammed Shahabuddin now to resolve the situation,” he said.

Urging protesters to halt the violence, the Army Chief promised that the new government “will ensure justice for all the deaths that took place during the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement.”