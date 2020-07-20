Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi through yet another video over the India-China stand-off, BJP President JP Nadda on Monday hit back at what he called the “dynasty’s shenanigans” and China’s “strategic investments” in one dynasty.

“We saw yet another (failed) edition of ‘Project RG Relaunch’ today. @RahulGandhi ji was, as usual, weak on facts and strong on mudslinging. Attempts to politicise defence and foreign policy matters shows one dynasty’s desperation to wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India,” Nadda tweeted.

“Remember 1962, giving away of a UNSC seat, losing a lot of land to China in the UPA (rule) years, MoU signed with much fanfare in 2008, funds to RGF and more.”

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s controversial meeting with Chinese officials during the 2017 Doklam stand-off between the troops of the two countries, Nadda tweeted: “Many leaders in the Congress also disapprove of one dynasty’s shenanigans!”

The BJP chief added: “For years, one dynasty has been trying to destroy PM @narendramodi. Sadly for them, PM Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians is deep-rooted. He lives and works for them. Those who want to destroy him will end up only further destroying their own party.”

Rahul Gandhi had flayed Modi over the India-China border face-off issue, saying he had fabricated a “fake” strongman’s image to come to power and now his biggest strength is “India’s biggest weakness”.