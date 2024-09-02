DUSU polls on September 27, results to be declared the next day

The elections for the office bearers of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) will be held on September 27 while votes will be counted the next day, according to a Delhi University notification.

The last date for filing of the nominations is on September 17 while the last date for the withdrawal of the nominations and the publication of the final list of the candidates is on September 18, the notification read.

The nomination papers for the DUSU polls have to be submitted to the office of the chief election conference centre while for the central council, nomination forms have to be submitted to the respective college principal.

The Delhi University Students Union is the representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, each college has its own student union elections.

The elections to the four central posts of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary are held by the committee, while the elections to the same posts at the college level are conducted by respective colleges. However, the committee keeps an eye on these elections to ensure a free and fair election.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi University announced a three-member committee to conduct the 2024-25 Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections.

The committee consists of Prof Satyapal Singh from the Department of Sanskrit as the chief election officer, Professor Raj Kishore Sharma from the Department of Chemistry as the Chief Returning officer, and Dr Rajesh Singh, university librarian as the returning officer.