Drunk man stabs self in front of wife and mother, dies in hospital

A drunken man stabbed himself multiple times in front of his mother and wife with a sharp object leading to his death. The incident is said to have happened in the area of Pul Prahlad Pur, South East Delhi.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pandey identified the deceased as Naresh 27, a resident of the Pul Prahlad Pur area. A case of suicide has been registered at the police station and an investigation has been taken up.

During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased used to work in a private company and was a habitual drinker. On the intervening night of August 25-26, Naresh came home in a drunken stupor and picked up an argument with his wife Savitri over his drinking habit. As the quarrel escalated between the two, his wife called out to his mother.

Her calling the mother in the room infuriated Naresh and in a fit of rage, he took a knife and started stabbing himself in the stomach and the chest relentlessly. It happened so swiftly that neither his wife nor his mother could stop him. Eventually fell unconscious and sprawled on the floor. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police team is currently probing the case by considering it a suicide. Interrogation of the family members is being conducted.