Drugs now enter Punjab from J&K: IGP Border Range

Following the recovery of 16 kilograms (kg) of heroin in the Gurdaspur district, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Border Range Mohnish Chawla, on Saturday, said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as a new transit point for drugs into Punjab.

“Investigations into the 16 kg heroin recovery from Gurdaspur revealed that arrested accused used national highway (connecting Jammu to Punjab) to bring this consignment from the neighbouring state of Jammu concealing it in specially designed compartments in two Toyota Innova Crysta cars,” he said while addressing a virtual press conference.

The Gurdaspur Police had arrested four suspects on Friday after the recovery of heroin packed in 16 packets in two Innova Crysta cars intercepted on their way to Jammu.

Those arrested have been identified as Manjinder singh alias Manna (28), Gurdit Singh alias Gitta (35) and Bhola Singh (32), residents of village Cheema Kalan and Kuldeep Singh alias Givi alias Keepa (32) of Kazi Kot road, all from district Tarn Taran.

Chawla said the police have also booked the kingpin of this module Malkit Singh of village Cheema Kalan, who had sent four of his aides to Jammu to retrieve the confiscated consignment.

Malkit, who had earlier procured around five similar consignments in the past, is already booked in three cases under the NDPS act. Police teams are on the lookout for Malkit.

The IGP said the investigation has also revealed the presence of an active network of modules involved in interstate smuggling in Punjab. He said the above-mentioned kingpin used virtual numbers to communicate with Jammu-based smugglers.

“This is the third such case of drug smuggling from Jammu to Punjab that has come to fore in less than one year wherein smugglers used the same modus operandi,” said IGP Border Range.

In February this year, Pathankot Police recovered 12 kg of heroin in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sujanpur. Similarly, in August 2021, Amritsar Rural Police recovered Rs 1.9 crore worth of drug money along with 21 kg of heroin in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kathunangal.