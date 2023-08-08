Drug menace: No letup in the woes of bereaved Punjab mothers

Drug menace is spreading in Punjab like an epidemic on a killing spree. No surprise, pictures of youth – mostly in their twenties or less – lying dead in secluded places with self-administered overdose of drugs going viral is a routine in vernacular media in the state.

Despite Punjab Police’s avowed “decisive war against drugs”, things have not improved on the ground. Still youths are in the clutches of the ubiquitous drug traffickers. Ask the bereaved mothers who have lost their loved ones to the drug menace, they invariably blame ‘home delivery’ for the grim scenario in the border state with the nexus of authorities and drug peddlers.

As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 272 deaths took place in Punjab due to drugs between 2017 and 2021. The death toll crossed 270-mark since 2022. According to the report, as many as 222 deaths took place since January 2022 in the Malwa region of the state. The highest number of such deaths, 56, is reported from the border district Ferozepur, followed by Moga (47) and Bathinda (32).

The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the facts shared by a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment. According to the report tabled in Parliament on 3 August, over 6,97,900 children in Punjab, aged between 10 and 17 years, are hooked to cannabis, opioids, sedatives, cocaine, amphetamine type stimulants (ATS), inhalants and hallucinogens.

This report put the estimated number of current drug users in Punjab among adults aged between 18 and 75 years at about 66 lakh. Of these, 21.36 lakh hooked to opioids, 30.68 lakh are regular cannabis users, 9.93 lakh are on sedatives, 1.87 on inhalants, 1.5 lakh on cocaine, and 1.36 on stimulants.

For the record, the Punjab Police arrested as many as 16,360 drug smugglers, including 2351 big fish, since July 5, 2022. Besides 1,073.44 kilogram (kg) heroin, the police have recovered 797.14 kg opium, 902.13 kg ganja, 375.47 quintals of poppy husk, and 65.49 lakh pharma opioids across the state in one year.

But the demand as well as the supply of drugs appears to be at an all-time high with Pakistani drones dropping drugs in the state’s border almost on a daily basis. As per official figures, there are 2.62 lakh addicts in government-run de-addiction centres and 6.12 lakh addicts in privately-run centres.

Speaking to The Statesman, a senior Health Department official associated with the de-addiction programme in Punjab said the number of drug addicts is going up by the day due to lack of proper policy to deal with the menace.

“The government de-addiction centres have become like sarkari thakas (government vends for supplying drugs). The current policy is focussing on ‘harm reduction’ in drug addicts (by making them give up drugs and shift to prescribed medicines). So, drug addicts are now simply turning up for their quota of drugs from the government and we just can’t say no to them even if the same is not helping them,” the officer told The Statesman.

He further said, “Nobody (addict) is getting cured of drugs addiction. I feel there is a competition between the government and the drug smugglers to get addicts hooked to their respective drugs. Nobody is bothered about curing drug addicts because it will take a big effort and set-up. Nobody is treating the drug addicts.”