Drone technology to play major role in empowering farmers: PM

Declaring that the government was moving toward creating a strong drone-manufacturing ecosystem in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said drone technology was going to play a major role in empowering farmers and modernising their lives.

”Villages today are witnessing the arrival of roads, electricity, optical fibre and digital technology. Still, agriculture work is being conducted in old ways, leading to hassles, low productivity and wastage,” he noted while inaugurating India’s biggest Drone Festival – Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. He also interacted with Kisan drone pilots, witnessed open-air drone demonstrations and interacted with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

Referring to the continued dependence on the revenue department by the farmers with regard to activities ranging from land records to flood and drought relief, he said the drone has emerged as an effective tool to tackle such issues. The PM also said that measures taken to help the agriculture sector have ensured that technology was no longer intimidating for the farmers.

The PM pointed out that during the tenure of earlier governments, technology was considered part of the problem and efforts were made to portray it as anti-poor. Due to this, there was an atmosphere of indifference regarding the use of technology in governance before 2014.

The technology, he observed, could not become part of the mood of the governance. The poor, the deprived, and the middle class suffered the most due to this.

Modi also recalled the complicated procedures for availing of basic facilities leading to a sense of deprivation and fear. He added that technology has helped a lot in furthering the vision of saturation and in ensuring last-mile delivery.

”And I know that we can achieve the goal of Antyodaya by moving forward at this pace and are able to provide the poor segment with their entitlement by the use of Jan Dhan, Aaadhar, Mobile (JAM) trinity,” he said.

He said the experience of the last eight years has further strengthened his belief. “We have made technology a key tool to impart new strength, speed and scale to the country.”

The PM cited PM Swamitva Yojana as an example of how drone technology was becoming the basis of a major revolution. Under this scheme, for the first time, every property in the villages of the country was being digitally mapped and digital property cards were being given to the people. “Promotion of drone technology is another medium of advancing our commitment to good governance and ease of living. In the form of drones, we have got a smart tool that is going to be a part and parcel of common people’s lives,” he said.

The PM highlighted the importance of drone technology in the fields of defence, disaster management, agriculture, tourism, film and entertainment.

The PM also talked about his personal fascination and interest in the drone sector and said that he was deeply impressed by the drone exhibition and the spirit of the entrepreneurs and innovation in the sector. He said the energy and enthusiasm in the drone sector were visible and indicated India’s strength and desire to leapfrog into a leading position.