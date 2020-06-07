In a major achievement, five terrorists of the Pakistan backed Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday at Reban in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Among those killed is said to be a top dreaded terrorist of the HM but identity of the killed terrorists is being established.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that the operation is being closed as all the 5 terrorists have been eliminated.

Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Army, CRPF and J&K Police cordoned the area and launched a search for the terrorists in the village following credible intelligence inputs about the presence of these terrorists received by the police. Initial reports suggested that 5 to 6 terrorists were hiding there, but 3 of them were killed till afternoon.

The encounter broke out in the morning and after several hours all 5 terrorists were eliminated. The terrorists indiscriminately fired at the security forces that zeroed in around the place they were hiding.

The authorities snapped internet service in the district as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours and assembly of stonepelters in the area.

Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman, said that good drills during the encounter ensured no collateral damage was caused.

Meanwhile, Colonel Kalia said that Indian Army targeted Pakistani positions with high precision while retaliating to unprovoked shelling by Pakistani troops in the Keran and Rampur Sectors of districts Kupwara and Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Pakistani troops also targeted Kirni and Qasba Sectors in the Poonch district of Jammu division. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, said Lt. Colonel Devender Anand, spokesman of the Army.