Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee envisioned a united India: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that on June 23, 1953, Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of a united India, advocating for one nation, one leader, and one law.

Paying floral tributes to Dr Mookerjee, the Founder President of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary at the Civil Hospital premises here, the Chief Minister said, “Following the country’s Independence in 1947 and the enactment of the Constitution in 1950, the Congress-led government attempted to undermine national integrity by introducing Article 370. In response, Dr Mookerjee, who was then serving as the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, resigned from his post and launched a massive movement to abolish Article 370 in Kashmir, for the prestige of the country.”

CM Adityanath said that Dr Mookerjee, along with thousands of workers of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, launched a campaign for Kashmir Satyagraha and sacrificed his life. ”Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government of the BJP has honoured the sentiments of one nation, one leader, and one law by abrogating Article 370 in Kashmir. This is a true tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for Kashmir, the country’s integrity, and border security,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, while paying tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his official ‘X’ social media account, the CM wrote, “A humble tribute to the great patriot, founder president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, esteemed academician, and guide to nationalists, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary! His entire life and sacrifice, dedicated to the unity and integrity of India, serve as a great inspiration to all countrymen.”