Domestic flights from Adampur airport in Jalandhar soon: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that decks are all clear for the resumption of domestic flights from Adampur airport in Jalandhar and soon flights will be started from the hub of Doaba region to the other states of the country.

Chairing a meeting of the Civil Aviation department, the CM said that this will facilitate the NRI (non-resident Indian) brethren to stay connected with their homes in the motherland.

He said besides saving time, money and energy of the NRIs and other sections of society, this airport will also act as a catalyst in giving further fillip to the economic activity in the region. Mann said this airport will prove a milestone in the journey of restoring the pristine glory of the state.

Dwelling on another agenda, the CM directed the officers to complete the ongoing work for construction of civil air terminal at Halwara at the earliest. He said the state government has already released Rs 50 Crore for early completion of the work at the state of the art civil air terminal.

Mann said the timely completion of the project is the need of hour to give impetus to the economic growth of the state.

Reviewing the ongoing work at Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda and Pathankot airports, the CM said the starting of flights from these airports will provide direct air connectivity to the people of the state with the rest of the globe.

Mann said that massive efforts are also afoot for starting domestic flights from Adampur, Halwara and Bhisiana airports to facilitate the industry and other sectors in the state. He asked the officers to ensure that the entire process is completed in a time bound manner for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.