Jagdish Chaudhary, who was called as the Dom Raja (king of cremators) of Kashi, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 55.

He was one of the proposers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidature from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi expressed deep sorrow over his death said he represented the eternal traditions of Varanasi.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi said Chaudhary was intrinsic to the culture of Kashi, another name of the city, and that he worked for social harmony all his life.

वाराणसी के डोम राजा जगदीश चौधरी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। वे काशी की संस्कृति में रचे-बसे थे और वहां की सनातन परंपरा के संवाहक रहे। उन्होंने जीवनपर्यंत सामाजिक समरसता के लिए काम किया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और परिजनों को इस पीड़ा को सहने की शक्ति दे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the Dom Raja.

In a message, the Chief Minister said that his spiritual guru, late Mahant Avaidyanath, had shared a meal at the home of the Dom Raja in order to send a strong message against untouchability.

बाबा विश्वनाथ के आराधक डोमराजा श्री जगदीश चौधरी जी के निवास पर पूज्य गुरुदेव ब्रह्मलीन महंत अवेद्यनाथ जी महाराज की अगुवाई में धर्माचार्यों द्वारा सहभोज किया जाना, भेदभाव रहित भारतीय समाज की भावना का अप्रतिम उदाहरण था। दोनों हुतात्माओं की पुण्य स्मृति को प्रणाम! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 25, 2020

The Dom Raja of Kashi, as the head of his Chaudhary clan, which considers itself the most exalted among the Dom sub-castes, is considered the chief keeper of the fire burning uninterrupted at Varanasi’s Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats, which are reserved for cremation.