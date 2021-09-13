Doctors successfully perform complex Bentall surgery on patient suffering from rare heart condition

Doctors in Delhi have successfully performed a high-risk cardiac operation, known as Bentall surgery to save the life of a 43-year-old man who was suffering from rare dual heart conditions.

The patient, Mr Kumar (name changed), was suffering from congenital bicuspid aortic valve (two leaflets in valve against a normal three leaflets) with the swollen ascending aorta and left chamber of heart, along with severe leakage of the aortic valve.

He developed Type A aortic dissection (tear in the part of the aorta where it exits the heart) and ascending aortic aneurysm (swollen and weakened area in an artery), a rare combination of heart diseases.

The surgery is complex and high-risk because it requires complete cessation of blood supply to the body and regulated blood supply to the brain for some time to prevent paralysis.

The Bentall procedure is an open-heart surgery that involves the use of an artificial aortic valve with an artificial graft to replace a part of the aorta (the root) and reconnection of the coronary arteries. It was invented in 1952 by Professor Hugh Bentall, a British cardiac surgeon.

According to doctors, “Type A aortic dissection is a potentially fatal disease – there is 1 per cent risk of death in every passing hour and as many as 50 per cent untreated patients die in 2 days. If the patient waited another few days, a dilated part of the aorta would have ruptured which could have caused his sudden death.”

“The surgery is complex and high-risk because it requires complete cessation of blood supply to the body and regulated blood supply to the brain for some time to prevent paralysis. Recently, former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns suffered paralysis of lower limbs during an emergency surgery to treat his aortic dissection. There is a 4-5 per cent risk of death as well as severe blood loss. However, we completed the surgery successfully after 7 hours and the patient was discharged after 5 days,” said Dr Abhay Kumar, Director, Dept of Cardiac Surgery, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

Bentall procedure is a complex surgery but has an excellent survival rate, long-term survival of patients after surgery was 93 per cent after 5 years and 89 per cent after 10 years. Due to the combination of two rare conditions in this patient, Bentall was the only way in which he could have been treated without necessitating multiple operations. A team of doctors was formed to conduct the surgery.